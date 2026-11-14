The reasons why your TV soundbar has an audio delay

Understanding the source of the audio delay between your smart TV and soundbar can help you determine how to fix it. For example, if you notice the audio delay while watching TV through your cable or a streaming service, try watching something from another source, like a Blu-ray player. If the audio from the Blu-ray syncs just fine, the issue could be with the actual cable broadcast or streaming service.

But if the audio delay occurs regardless of what you're watching, then the culprit is likely either your TV or soundbar, or a combination of both. First, check the connection between your TV and soundbar. If the digital optical cable or HDMI cable is loose, tighten it or connect a new one and try again. It may seem obvious, but a bad connection is often the issue.

The problem could also be the result of audio processing delays. Here's why. When you're only using your TV's speakers for audio, the TV is doing all the work behind the screen as it sends the video and audio only when the processing of both signals is complete. That results in completely synced audio and video. When you introduce a soundbar or other home theater system component to the process, an extra layer of processing happens. Your TV decodes the video, and your soundbar decodes the audio. If those decoding processes are off by even a fraction of a second, it's enough to delay the audio while the video has already been decoded and processed. That's when you get really annoying, out-of-sync dialogue and sound.

Of course, other factors can contribute to audio delay as well. The TV, the soundbar, a streaming device, a gaming console, and even poor Wi-Fi or Bluetooth wireless connections can also cause lag.