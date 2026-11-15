Anker vs. Belkin: Which company's power banks and accessories should you get?
While one company has more power, the other offers some unique products.
When you're considering a power bank and other accessories for your mobile devices, two of the most prominent brands in the business are Anker and Belkin. But which is the better brand? The question isn't so much which is better, but which one will best meet your needs.
Belkin offers products outside of the usual realm, like headphones and camera grips, as well as interesting combo devices that add charging to content creation accessories. Anker makes many other products, too, including headphones under its Soundcore line, not to mention eufy robot vacuums, Solix portable power stations, and more beyond just power products and audio. But one of its core competencies is power, including high-end chargers for on-the-go workers.
This isn't a head-to-head comparison of these brands, but I'm very familiar with both. I have used their power products for many years and learn about the newest ones at various trade shows like CES in Las Vegas and, more recently, IFA in Berlin. There's a distinction that might help you choose.
Belkin's line is diverse
Belkin offers cables, power adapters and portable power banks for both wired and wireless charging, and the company has unique options that stand out. For example, at CES in January 2025, Belkin launched a power bank and camera grip combo called the Stage PowerGrip that offers both backup power and a camera grip and stand, catering to content creators. In fact, Belkin has an entire category of products for content creators that also includes tripods, magnetic phone mounts and wireless mics.
At CES 2026 earlier this year, Belkin revealed a wireless HDMI dongle, the ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter, with a USB-C dongle that transmits to a USB-A-to-HDMI receiver connected to a TV, monitor or projector for wirelessly casting content. Also revealed was a second-gen charging case for the Nintendo Switch 2 portable gaming console.
Belkin's portable charging banks line ranges in capacity, but the brand hasn't been known to focus heavily on power users. However, at IFA 2026, Belkin announced new products that may rival Anker in this category. These include models that look similar to Anker's products with features like a digital display and retractable cable. The massive 22,000mAh capacity, 65W UltraCharge 22K can recharge laptops and tablets on the go, not just smartphones.
Belkin also introduced solid-state power banks with a battery architecture Belkin says reduces the risk of fire and swelling. The 5,000mAh UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank doesn't offer tons of power, likely just enough for a charge or charge and-a-half of a typical phone. However, it supports both wired and wireless charging and is no bigger nor thicker than a standard credit card.
Anker caters to power users
Anker is known for high-powered chargers, including many models that are suitable for charging laptops on the go. At IFA 2026, Anker launched its Laptop Charger Pro that can not only recharge a laptop but can recognize what laptop is plugged in and optimize charging accordingly. Also revealed was the Anker MagGo 2 Pro wireless power bank that charges compatible devices wirelessly at 25W and has a built-in fan to keep it from overheating. Of the Anker gadgets launched at IFA, almost every one of them has a display and can charge multiple devices simultaneously.
Our reviewer, who has tested more than 60 power banks, raves about the Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K, 165W, noting that it combines all the features you'd want in a compact package at an affordable price. This includes providing information on a handy screen that advises how much power is going to each connected device, along with temperature and overall health of the charger. Our editor, meanwhile, reports that this product soothed her battery anxiety, loving convenience features like quality built-in cables, one of which is retractable, and the overall thoughtful and durable design.
Both brands come out on top when ranking the best power banks, but Anker typically dominates, excelling when it comes to clever designs with useful features and high power. Belkin is strong on the entry and mid-level end of the scale and for products that integrate power for specific types of users, like content creators and gamers. They're both great brands, so it's a matter of exploring the respective line-ups to find what product has features that you prioritize.