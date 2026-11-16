Which Steam settings should you change to improve gaming performance?
When in doubt, disable the overlay.
Improving your system's gaming performance involves more than swapping components. Software can affect your frame rate as much as the system's hardware. Multiple overlays and background apps can quickly ruin your frame rate in any game. Even if you're selective about what you install, tried-and-true apps can slow your device down if you leave them on their default settings. A great example of this is Steam.
While it's a reliable gaming storefront with plenty of community tools, those tools can affect weaker machines or users on slow internet. By default, Steam starts when your system boots, loads community assets in the background and uses resources to power its in-game overlay. These small features can eat into your FPS and bandwidth, but the good news is you can turn almost all of them off to improve your gaming performance and system stability. The best place to start is Steam's overlay.
Disable the Steam overlay
Steam's in-game overlay is a powerful tool. It gives you easy access to community guides, friend invites, frame rate limiters and in-game purchases. As useful as that can be, it comes at a cost: stability. Valve's overlay uses few system resources, lowering your FPS by maybe a couple of percentage points at most. However, many gamers can attest to just how buggy some titles are when the in-game overlay is enabled. With the overlay enabled, games might stutter, drop frames, or even crash. Disabling the overlay is generally a good place to start when these issues occur.
Open Steam and click the top-left corner, then select the "Settings" option. From here, go to the "In Game" tab to view all of your options with the in-game overlay. If you're experiencing major issues with most of your games, we suggest you toggle the "Enable the Steam overlay while in game" option at the very top of the menu. Your system will no longer use resources to run the overlay's background tools or web browser, saving bandwidth and improving overall system stability.
Enable Steam's performance settings
If disabling the overlay didn't fix the issue, Steam has a few performance settings you can toggle that should noticeably affect your FPS and bandwidth on weaker hardware. From the same settings menu, head to the "Library" section. There are two settings here that can help: Low Bandwidth Mode and Low Performance Mode. If you are having issues with graphical performance in general, we recommend enabling both and testing your in-game FPS. Should your frame rate improve, try disabling Low Bandwidth Mode and test again.
Low Bandwidth Mode disables Steam's background loading of community assets — community guides, artwork and video content. While this doesn't affect FPS directly, Steam can use a surprising amount of background bandwidth when this setting is disabled. For video games with online components or always-online requirements, leaving this setting on can improve your game's stability and frame rate.
The other setting, Low Performance Mode, disables some of the advanced graphic effects you'll find in Steam's library tab. It disables category transitions, game selection, and various icons to save system memory. This frees up system resources for whatever game you're playing, though it won't make a night-and-day difference on most systems. Pair this with disabling the in-game overlay to maximize your FPS.