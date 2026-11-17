The immediate danger is getting either burned or electrocuted. Heat will concentrate around a damaged connector, making it hot enough to burn your fingers and melt the plastic around it. While the US Consumer Product Safety Commission can recall poorly-made cables, like this heyday Lightning cable sold at Target in 2019, your cable might simply be damaged by overuse. Even with a good cable, charging your device underneath a pillow or blanket isn't a good idea, as this traps the heat.

Potential problems include damaging your device's battery or reducing its long-term health from the inconsistent power going into it. It's also possible for the compromised electrical signals to fry your device's USB port. There's also a risk of electrical shock if you're using a frayed cable. USB leads carry low voltage, but you don't want to chance it. Further shock dangers can occur if the cable is connected to an adapter, or if the adapter itself is exposed. Moisture adds to the risk, too.

The worst-case scenario is a fire. I'm not suggesting every frayed USB cable will lead to a fire, but it's a possibility. A properly functioning charger should have protections against short circuits and excessive current. If the equipment is poorly made, you're not going to have confidence that those protections work. Obviously, the consequences if a fire starts are much bigger than just a broken cable or device.

You can't expect your home's circuit breaker to protect from this. It responds to faults in the household circuit, but depending on how much current the faulty equipment draws, the breaker might not trip at all. A cable can still become dangerously hot without your electricity cutting out.

Electrical tape (or any sort of tape) is a common solution to wrap around a damaged section of cable. It'll cover the split, but those broken strands inside aren't getting fixed and you shouldn't pretend it's as safe as a new cable. As a temporary fix to charge your device until a replacement arrives tomorrow, it might be fine, but you shouldn't use this for any longer than you have to.