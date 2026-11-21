Gmailify was a feature that let you use Yahoo, AOL or Outlook email accounts with Gmail and access spam protection, search, automatic sorting and other services available within Google's email service. The feature debuted 10 years ago, but it was discontinued in Q1 2026; existing users will still be able to use it until January 2027, and then it will be wound down.

That said, Google still lets you access email from third-party accounts within Gmail for Android and iOS, and it uses the standard Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) protocol to fetch mails. The only issue is that you don't get some of the extras, like spam protection. In a similar move, Google ended the ability to fetch emails from third-party accounts using the Post Office Protocol (POP); you'll have to use the newer IMAP standard to sync your mails going forward.

In addition to these, Google discontinued several lesser-known initiatives in 2026. Google announced in July 2026 that the legacy Google Earth Pro desktop app would no longer be available to download after June 25, 2027. If you've used Google Earth Pro in the past and want to continue using it, all you need to do is download and install the app before June 2027, and it will continue to work even after the wind-down. Google is moving its focus to Google Earth on the web and Android/iOS, and while you can still view satellite imagery and Street View for free, it is introducing tiered subscription plans for access to additional data layers.

Also, Steam for Chromebooks, a beta program that allowed users to install Steam games on ChromeOS machines, ended in January 2026. Google shut down Pixel Studio, a dedicated app that launched with the Pixel 9 series and let you create AI-assisted imagery using text prompts, in March 2026. With image generation moving to Gemini, Google is directing users to its latest AI assistant instead. Google clearly likes building new tools and features, and while that means there's always something exciting on the horizon, the downside is that there's no guarantee the service you use today will be available a year or two down the line.