Six products and services Google discontinued in 2026
Here's a rundown of some Google tools that ended up in the graveyard this year.
Google is inherently data-driven, and that extends to its products and services as well. The search giant has a tendency to shut down services when it feels they're not serving its broader goals, and this has led to the discontinuation of products as diverse as Google Reader, Google+, Stadia, Google Glass, Google Hangouts and dozens of other utilities over the last 15 years. 2026 is no different, so let's take a look at everything Google discontinued this year.
Google Assistant
Google Assistant has been phased out in favor of Gemini on mobile devices. Google initially targeted the end of 2025 for the transition, but pushed the deadline to September, 2026. This means Assistant is no longer available on mobile devices, Wear OS smartwatches, headphones and earbuds, or vehicles using Android Auto projected from a user's phone. It's still usable on older devices like Nest Audio, Nest Mini, the original Google Home, Google Home Max and cars with Google built-in.
Google Assistant debuted in 2016 (in the short-lived chat app Allo, of all things), and was integrated into much of the broader Android ecosystem, including mobile phones, tablets, smart home devices and vehicles. It provided a hands-free way to control smart home lights, play music, call contacts, and look up information on the web. Those tasks will now be handled by Gemini.
Pixel Tablet
The Pixel Tablet was discontinued in September 2026; the link to its listing now takes you to the Google Store's home page, and Google removed tablets as a category from its site navigation. Google's tablet ambitions have felt half-hearted at times, but the Pixel Tablet sought to change that. The tablet debuted in 2023 for $499, and it came with an 11-inch 60Hz LCD panel, decent hardware and reliable battery life. Google sold the tablet for as little as $250 during the 2025 Black Friday sale.
Its key selling point was the included Charging Speaker Dock, which effectively turned the tablet into a Nest Hub Max. The dock contained a dedicated speaker and served as a Cast target, allowing users to cast music and podcasts to the device. With the discontinuation of the Pixel Tablet, Google no longer has a tablet of its own; there were leaks pointing to a successor with a 120Hz panel, but that never materialized. With Google now focusing on Googlebooks, it may be a while before we see another Pixel Tablet.
Nest Mini and Nest Audio
Google ended production of the Nest Mini and Nest Audio in June 2026, with both products now discontinued. The Nest Mini proved particularly popular after Google announced it in 2019 for just $50, and the smart speaker offered an affordable way to interact with Google Assistant and play music or control smart home devices.
Nest Audio debuted in 2020 for $99, serving as the successor to the original Google Home. It featured a fabric design and surprisingly solid audio quality via two drivers — a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter — with only the much larger and more expensive Home Max rivaling its sound quality in Google's speaker portfolio.
Even though the Nest Audio and Nest Mini are discontinued, Google will continue providing software updates for the foreseeable future. Google is now positioning the $99 Google Home Speaker as the go-to choice for anyone looking for a smart speaker. The Home Speaker has 360-degree sound, but it comes with a smaller 58mm driver, and features Gemini instead of Google Assistant.
Fitbit and Google Fit apps
As part of a broader rebranding initiative centered around Google Health, Google turned the Fitbit app into a unified health portal in May 2026. Alongside the change, Google also indicated that it was migrating Google Fit data over to Google Health.
Google is positioning Health as its go-to choice to monitor health and fitness data from existing Fitbit wearables, and newer devices like the Fitbit Air and Fitbit Edge use it from the get-go. Fitbit's Web APIs have also been wound down, so if you're using a Fitbit fitness band or smartwatch, you will need to install and use Google Health to monitor metrics. While Health has a lot of features — including an AI-assisted Health Coach — it lacks the social features that made Fitbit's app stand out.
Dark Web Report
With identity theft on the rise, Google introduced a service called Dark Web Report in 2023 to monitor the dark web and alert users if personal information — including email addresses, phone numbers or addresses — has leaked as part of a data breach. The service was initially limited to Google One subscribers, but was rolled out for free to all Google account holders starting July 2024.
In January 2026, Google confirmed that it was ending the service, noting that it didn't "provide helpful next steps," and that it would instead focus on "tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online." While there are other monitoring services such as Have I Been Pwned, Google's Dark Web Report was notable because it was integrated into your Google account.
Gmailify and POP mail fetching
Gmailify was a feature that let you use Yahoo, AOL or Outlook email accounts with Gmail and access spam protection, search, automatic sorting and other services available within Google's email service. The feature debuted 10 years ago, but it was discontinued in Q1 2026; existing users will still be able to use it until January 2027, and then it will be wound down.
That said, Google still lets you access email from third-party accounts within Gmail for Android and iOS, and it uses the standard Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) protocol to fetch mails. The only issue is that you don't get some of the extras, like spam protection. In a similar move, Google ended the ability to fetch emails from third-party accounts using the Post Office Protocol (POP); you'll have to use the newer IMAP standard to sync your mails going forward.
In addition to these, Google discontinued several lesser-known initiatives in 2026. Google announced in July 2026 that the legacy Google Earth Pro desktop app would no longer be available to download after June 25, 2027. If you've used Google Earth Pro in the past and want to continue using it, all you need to do is download and install the app before June 2027, and it will continue to work even after the wind-down. Google is moving its focus to Google Earth on the web and Android/iOS, and while you can still view satellite imagery and Street View for free, it is introducing tiered subscription plans for access to additional data layers.
Also, Steam for Chromebooks, a beta program that allowed users to install Steam games on ChromeOS machines, ended in January 2026. Google shut down Pixel Studio, a dedicated app that launched with the Pixel 9 series and let you create AI-assisted imagery using text prompts, in March 2026. With image generation moving to Gemini, Google is directing users to its latest AI assistant instead. Google clearly likes building new tools and features, and while that means there's always something exciting on the horizon, the downside is that there's no guarantee the service you use today will be available a year or two down the line.