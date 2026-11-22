Apple Intelligence received some sizable updates and improvements with iOS 27, and all those new features take up an awfully large amount of space on your phone. For those not interested in using Apple Intelligence, or unwilling to give up copious amounts of storage, there's a way to reclaim what the update ate up. This goes beyond disabling your iPhone's Apple Intelligence features, but only takes a few minutes to pull off.

The exact amount of space Apple Intelligence takes up on iOS 27 is not universal. According to Apple, it requires up to 14GB on the iPhone Duo, iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro or later, and 8GB on all other compatible iPhone models. However, some folks have reported the features taking up between 9GB and 16GB. For those with only 128GB of storage, that's over 12 percent of your space taken up by something you might not even want to use.