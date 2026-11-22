Android Auto comes with some extra functionality for those in the corporate world, as several popular apps come with Android Auto support for meetings and calls, with Google Meet leading the way. Because Meet is Google's own app, it fits naturally into the Android Auto experience. You can see your upcoming meetings on the car display and join a call with a single tap, all in audio-only mode so your eyes stay on the road. Whether it's a short check-in with your manager or a longer team call, Meet makes it easy to keep up with your schedule even if you have to drive around.

Google's app isn't the only option, though. Zoom, Webex by Cisco and Microsoft Teams all work on Android Auto, offering users the opportunity to join video conferences with audio only. Some apps take integration a step further. Microsoft Teams, for instance, lets users check their calendar and place calls directly from the car display. Google Meet also displays upcoming meetings on your schedule. These features are particularly useful if you're often traveling from location to location but still have to participate in meetings along the way. They also help if you have to leave early to pick up the kids from school while a meeting is still on your calendar.

One thing to mention about these apps is that, depending on your employer, restrictions may apply. Certain companies require corporate apps like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams to run inside an isolated Android Work Profile. In such situations, Android Auto may block calendar sync or prevent the app from appearing on the screen. There's a Work Mode in the works on Android Auto, though, so it may soon be easier to reach all those apps that are locked out by your employer.