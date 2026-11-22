Letting old pieces of tech go is never easy, especially when you have fond memories of the original Xbox. But no matter how much you loved shooting seven shades of alien goo out of the Covenant in Halo: Combat Evolved, it's unlikely you're still using a 25-year-old console on a daily basis. If you no longer touch your OG Xbox, Xbox 360 or Xbox One, as long as it's working, there are far better options than just tossing it out.

Make your Xbox One your go-to streaming box for the bedroom! Go retro — dust off that Xbox 360 and play those obscure DVD collections you've been hoarding for years! Many Xbox controllers can even be used to enjoy the best PC games! You could obviously make cash for your old console on auctioning sites like eBay. Or here's a thought: How about gifting your past-gen Xbox to a thrift store/charity shop? Your old Xbox deserves more respect than being dumped in a dustbin.