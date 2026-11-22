Among the improvements the Apple Watch receives with each iteration, battery life is something everyone wants more of. The company touts that the Apple Watch Series 12 lasts for 24 hours on a full charge. Apple measures this using a combination of 300 time checks, 15 minutes of app use, six hours of sleep tracking, 90 notifications and a 60-minute workout alongside music playback. Real-world results will naturally vary depending on how much you use your Apple Watch every day.

If your Apple Watch's battery health has depleted significantly, bringing it in for a battery replacement could help restore its original endurance. You can check battery health status on your watch by navigating to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Power users might want to look at the Apple Watch Ultra 4 as their next buy since it's better equipped to handle constant, demanding usage with its larger battery.

That said, there are a handful of software tricks you can use to squeeze more battery life out of your existing Apple Watch, especially if it's not yet due for a battery replacement. Some of these are simple toggles to enable, while others involve making small adjustments to how you use your watch throughout the day.