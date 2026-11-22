A monitor starting to flicker could stem from a rather wide variety of different issues. One of the most common reasons for a flickering monitor is a loose or potentially faulty display cable, whether that's a modern HDMI or DisplayPort cable, or even an older VGA one. Reinserting the cables or checking them for damage or fraying can be a quick fix.

If you are suspicious that the cable is defective, you could also try swapping the cable out for a new one. If it's not the cable, it may potentially be a bad port on the monitor or the PC itself, which would necessitate trying a different port on the monitor or computer if they have more than one. If you're uncertain which one may potentially be causing the problem, you could also try hooking the monitor up to a different computer that you know with absolute certainty works. If it works without issue, you know who the culprit is.

Barring a connection issue of some kind, a flickering monitor can also be caused by something at a software level. The first things to look into are your graphics drivers. Out-of-date graphics drivers are one of the most common causes of display issues, and a simple update to them may be just what you need. On the other hand, a graphics driver update does have the potential to actually cause display problems, so rolling back to a previous version could also work.

You may also be running into an issue with the monitor's refresh rate. For example, if your monitor runs at 120Hz but your Windows 11 PC's refresh rate is set to something entirely different, it can cause some havoc. In order to fix this, all you need to do is go to Settings, then find System on the left panel, then look for Display. Look for Advanced display, then change the refresh rate to match your monitor.