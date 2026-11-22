The simple answer is yes, an iPhone can tolerate a 140-watt charger, but it's not a simple process, and there are safety considerations. A 140-watt charger is an upper limit that your iPhone will never reach because even the latest iPhone 18 Pro hits its cap at 52W. An iPhone can only pull what it can pull, and it's nowhere near 140W. USB PD used to top out at 100W, but the newer range is between 100W and 240W, now known as Extended Power Range (EPR). EPR adds 28V, 36V and 48V options. Once a device is in EPR mode, it has to send a "keep-alive" message every half second. If the charger doesn't receive that message, it drops back down to 5V. An iPhone's requirements are well below that threshold.

Potential safety issues are generally on the charger's end. Apple is pretty blunt about using third-party chargers that fail to meet safety standards, claiming it could cause injury and even death. Obviously, that's something iPhone users should avoid, so stick with reputable brands. Yes, Apple's own power adapters and cables are priced like they have 24k gold in them, but there are plenty of options out there that meet safety standards and cost much less.