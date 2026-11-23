Regardless of what you think of Fox's takeover, Roku is still an undeniable force in smart TVs. The company's products are an easy choice when looking for the best streaming devices, and of course a number of TVs now ship with Roku OS built in, most notably models from TCL and Hisense. Roku is the main game in town for brands that are not using Google TV, Fire TV or their own proprietary software.

One of the reasons for the platform's popularity is its simplicity. That said, there are times when the platform can be a little obtuse, mysterious blinking lights on the remote being a prime example. It's easy to assume that means a problem — but what, exactly?

If you're dealing with a flashing green LED on your Roku remote, the fix could be very straightforward, simply requiring fresh batteries or a recharge, depending on the model. In some circumstances, however, you may need to do more or replace your remote entirely. Hopefully you've already got the Roku app on your phone as a backup, which can save you in a pinch when your remote is on the fritz.