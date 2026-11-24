There's a correct way to handle USB-C cables, and it doesn't involve yanking. When unplugging, never pull the cord. Instead, grip the plug head. Yanking causes the internal wires to break and gradually pull away from the connector. You should also avoid twisting and bending the cable when it's plugged in. Instead, gently loop it without making any sharp bends or hard creases. Keep cables off the floor and away from chair wheels or foot traffic, which can crush internal wires while everything looks fine on the outside. Extreme temperatures are another threat. Exposure to heat can break down the cable's outer layer, while cold makes it brittle and prone to cracking.

Finally, your USB-C cables and ports can easily pick up lint, dust and debris, which can cause loose connections or accelerate wear. Cleaning them is easier than you think: all you need is compressed air. Never use sharp or metal objects, as they can scratch the contact pins or short circuit the device. Hold the compressed air can upright about 15 cm away and spray short blasts into the port, tilting the connector at different angles to dislodge trapped dirt. Just be thankful that smart phones only use USB-C ports these days, as no one liked cleaning the myriad of proprietary ports they used to have, especially the Motorola 17-pin CE bus connector. Just be thankful that smartphones only use USB-C ports these days. No one liked cleaning proprietary ports, especially the Motorola 17-pin CE bus connector, which was giant compared to USB-C.