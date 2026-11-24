How to make your USB-C cables last longer
Simple handling, cleaning and storage habits keep USB-C cables working longer and help you avoid costly replacements.
USB-C cables have become crucial in everyday life; they power our phones, laptops, gaming controllers and many other things. But unfortunately, these cables seem to have a knack for going bad at the worst times. Thankfully, that can be mitigated. With a few simple steps, you can make your USB-C cable last much longer.
Although there's no fixed number for how long a USB-C cable should last, the USB-Implementers Forum (USB-IF) set in stone that the durability of the platform should last for 10,000 mating cycles. So the connector is usually not the issue when a cable goes bad. Most times, it's the cord itself, and the weak point of most cables is where the cord meets the connector. Everyday habits often do most of the damage. One of the most common ones is yanking the cord to unplug instead of the connector, and sharply folding the cord is another. Thankfully, extending your USB-C cable's lifespan is pretty straightforward. Careful handling, proper storage, regularly cleaning your connectors and ports and simply ignoring $2 low-quality cables on Amazon go a long way to making your USB-C cable last longer.
Clean your USB-C connector and ports regularly
There's a correct way to handle USB-C cables, and it doesn't involve yanking. When unplugging, never pull the cord. Instead, grip the plug head. Yanking causes the internal wires to break and gradually pull away from the connector. You should also avoid twisting and bending the cable when it's plugged in. Instead, gently loop it without making any sharp bends or hard creases. Keep cables off the floor and away from chair wheels or foot traffic, which can crush internal wires while everything looks fine on the outside. Extreme temperatures are another threat. Exposure to heat can break down the cable's outer layer, while cold makes it brittle and prone to cracking.
Finally, your USB-C cables and ports can easily pick up lint, dust and debris, which can cause loose connections or accelerate wear. Cleaning them is easier than you think: all you need is compressed air. Never use sharp or metal objects, as they can scratch the contact pins or short circuit the device. Hold the compressed air can upright about 15 cm away and spray short blasts into the port, tilting the connector at different angles to dislodge trapped dirt. Just be thankful that smart phones only use USB-C ports these days, as no one liked cleaning the myriad of proprietary ports they used to have, especially the Motorola 17-pin CE bus connector. Just be thankful that smartphones only use USB-C ports these days. No one liked cleaning proprietary ports, especially the Motorola 17-pin CE bus connector, which was giant compared to USB-C.
Store your USB-C cables properly to make them last longer
There is a proper way and place to keep your USB-C cable, and neglecting it will cut short your cable's lifespan without you even knowing it. When storing or moving, first, unplug the cable so the connectors aren't under strain. Next, coil the cable in a loose loop about the size of your palm, avoiding sharp twists and bends. Making a knot or wrapping it tight around the charging brick can damage and break internal wires. Also, don't leave them to get tangled. The force of untangling actually damages your USB-C cable due to stressing the wires.
A good idea if you keep lots of cables in the same place, is to secure the cluster with a Velcro strap or silicone organizer. Avoid using rubber bands and twist ties on your cable, unlike Velcro straps they create pressure points which can damage the cable over time. Lastly, your USB-C cable prefers to be kept in a dry and cool environment. Heat accelerates wear and humidity can cause corrosion inside the connectors especially if your USB-C cable isn't waterproof.
Buy quality USB-C cables and replace damaged ones
The best way to make your USB-C cable last longer is to skip the $2 cables and buy quality ones right from the start. Look for cables from reputable brands with reinforced strain relief, a braided or thick outer layer and USB-IF certification. These typically last longer thanks to their higher build quality, while certification ensures the cable actually does what it advertises.
A cable's length can also affect its performance. For example, USB4 cables have a recommended maximum length of just 0.8 meters (about 31 inches). Go beyond that, and issues with power delivery, signal degradation and slower data transfers start to appear.
Once a cable develops cracks, fraying, exposed wires or bent connectors, it's time to replace it. The longer you keep using that damaged cable, the greater the risk that a few dollars' worth of replacement turns into a much more serious problem. According to a report from The Republic, investigators believe a frayed charging cord started a 2017 house fire causing an estimated $50,000 to $70,000 in damage. Do not attempt to fix a broken cord yourself; the Electrical Safety Foundation International strongly advises against DIY cable repairs. Buying a replacement is always the safer fix.