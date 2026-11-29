You don't need to have a 4-year degree in computer electronics to tackle some fun DIY projects by repurposing components from old PCs. An old PC fan is a natural repurposing project and it doesn't require extensive additional components. A nice desktop fan, for instance, only requires a decent stand and a suitable power supply.

Before you build anything, check the fan's label and look up the model number. This is mostly for finding the right power supply. A 12V fan that draws power from a wall adapter and a 5V fan that works on USB power are obvious distinctions you need to know. The details are in the voltage. You won't necessarily have to improvise on the wiring either. Plenty of three-pin and four-pin adapters are on the market, so you don't have to start stripping and cutting wires. Match the fan's voltage requirements, too, so you don't end up sending the adapter back for an exchange.

The frame and protective grills for the front and back are entirely up to you. You can construct a finished wood frame and stand or use aluminum, whatever floats your boat. The protective grill is a good idea so your fingers or hair don't end up in the fan blade.