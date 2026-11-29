Don't throw away your old PC fans — Repurpose them instead
If you're looking for a fun project, repurposing an old PC fan is perfect and doesn't require extensive additional components
You don't need to have a 4-year degree in computer electronics to tackle some fun DIY projects by repurposing components from old PCs. An old PC fan is a natural repurposing project and it doesn't require extensive additional components. A nice desktop fan, for instance, only requires a decent stand and a suitable power supply.
Before you build anything, check the fan's label and look up the model number. This is mostly for finding the right power supply. A 12V fan that draws power from a wall adapter and a 5V fan that works on USB power are obvious distinctions you need to know. The details are in the voltage. You won't necessarily have to improvise on the wiring either. Plenty of three-pin and four-pin adapters are on the market, so you don't have to start stripping and cutting wires. Match the fan's voltage requirements, too, so you don't end up sending the adapter back for an exchange.
The frame and protective grills for the front and back are entirely up to you. You can construct a finished wood frame and stand or use aluminum, whatever floats your boat. The protective grill is a good idea so your fingers or hair don't end up in the fan blade.
Put spare fans to work where heat gathers
Liquid cooling is the premium option for PCs, specifically high-end gaming PCs or PCs used for extensive video editing and graphic design. But "premium" isn't an absolute, and your computer and its associated components can gather heat around a PC and associated components. This is especially problematic if your PC is sitting in an enclosed environment, like a gaming cabinet. If that external warm air has nowhere to go, a repurposed PC fan is a viable solution.
What you want to do is basically create separate intake and exhaust openings and keep the system's existing vents clear. You need cool air coming in and warm air going out. Keeping a working fan as a PC spare is another worthwhile option. However, if you connect several fans via a splitter or hub, make sure you check the mounting dimensions and the available power. The combined demand of several fans has to stay within the limits. Going overboard on the fan header can permanently damage the motherboard. There's no guarantee that your particular motherboard features protection mechanisms.
If you have kids running around with nothing to do, this is a fun family project that's also educational. You can start with a simple desk-fan design, then let the kiddos plan out the stand and decorate the base. There are many sources for inspiration all over the web, so the possibilities are nearly endless. You can do the electrical connections and protective grills yourself, depending on their age and capabilities. Regardless, the finished product is a useful device they helped build, and that's what makes it an entertaining endeavor.
What to do with a 20-year-old PC?
Two decades is a long time, especially when comparing technological advancements in the PC and gaming sectors. Nevertheless, that old PC sitting in the corner has a spark of something left to contribute. If you're just into retro gaming or software, keeping the old system together is the safer bet. Once you dismantle and repurpose it, it's not easy to take it all back.
Before you start tearing it down, check with a local refurbisher or e-waste reuse organizations to see if they want any of the inevitably useless parts that won't play a role in your project. Just be sure to wipe all of your personal information. If the PC doesn't work, stick with donating components (heatsinks, graphics card, the case, processor, etc.) that don't compromise your identity and information in general.
Working fans from a 20-year-old PC are still working fans, however, so you can add them to any cooling projects you have in mind. Judge each by its current condition and model specs. Don't worry so much about the age of each reclaimed fan. The average PC fan lasts between 30,000-50,000 hours – or up to six years. But those numbers are specific to the fan itself, not the components it depends on, which could fail sooner.
Regardless, the odds are decent that the fans still work in a 20-year-old PC that's been sitting unused for a long time. Pull what you can reuse or turn into a fun project. Those internal hard drives can turn into a nice external storage option with reliable hard drive enclosures. Send the unwanted remainder to an electronics recycling program, and someone, somewhere, will one day have a use for what's left.