One of the ways in which Rockstar brought GTA 6 into the modern age is by making a key change to the control system. For many years, GTA players may have had to give their thumb a bit of a workout when they wanted to sprint. By default, the console versions of GTA 5 require players to mash the X button on PlayStation or A on Xbox to help them high-tail it to their destination. The settings allow you to change this so you can hold down the button instead, which is an improvement.

However, many found it inconvenient to have this core movement function mapped to a face button instead of a thumbstick. Lots of other game developers have long assigned the sprint function to the left thumbstick, so you just need to click the same thing you're using to move your character to make them speed up.

Rockstar finally got with the program in GTA 6 by assigning the run button to L3 on PS5 and LS on Xbox by default. But maybe you really hate your thumb or for some reason just really liked how the sprint function worked in the previous games.

To return to the old movement control system, hit the pause button and go to the settings. On the control scheme page, you can change the setup from Default to Classic. This assigns run/sprint to X on a PS5 controller and A on Xbox, with the crouch ability moved to L3/LS instead, and jump to Square (PS5) or X (Xbox). In an ideal world, GTA 6 would have fully remappable controls so you could set up the control system however you want. But if you really want that classic GTA feel, you can at least make this change.