In addition to getting your boss to let you take time off to play Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the more frightening prospects of playing games like GTA 6 is trusting the auto-save feature. It's been part of so many games for literal decades, but it's really found its home in big, expansive open-world games like the GTA series. The old mantra of auto-save, then manual save twice just to be sure, still rings true today.

As ever, depending on auto save to make sure your journey through Vice City is like depending on Rockstar to release something quickly. It's not a tremendously wise idea, and with GTA 6, Rockstar has implemented an auto save that certainly functions, but maybe not in the same way you may have grown accustomed to in other games.

If you're already tens of hours deep in your journey through the criminal underworld, it may be wise to stick around for a moment. Here's what we know about how the saving system works, and what you can do to make sure your progress isn't lost.