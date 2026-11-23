Apple seems to have adopted a new strategy for the iPhone launch, splitting it into two phases. After launching the premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo in September, Apple is preparing new versions of the lower-priced models — and it looks like they'll look a lot more like the more expensive iPhones. CAD images of the new iPhone 18e seen by Engadget show a redesigned camera bump on the back of the phone, similar to the one on the Pro models. The images come from a source familiar with Apple's supply chain who who had previously shared accurate tips on the colors of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 Pro before they were announced.

The current iPhone 17e doesn't have a camera bump — instead, the lens has a small protrusion and sits flush against the back of the phone, with the microphone and LED flash also embedded in cutouts directly in the rear glass. But according to CAD images seen by Engadget, Apple appears to be considering changing that with the iPhone 18e. The renders show an almost square camera bump measuring about 28 mm by 35 mm that houses the single rear camera, the LED flash and the rear microphone. It's somewhat similar to the camera module on the M5 iPad Pro (which you can see in the image below).

Interestingly, it seems that the iPhone 18e will be the only model to feature this new camera plateau. The same files include the CADs for the base iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, both of which are expected to launch alongside the 18e next spring. The base iPhone 18 will keep the exact same design, but now with a thicker camera module — increasing from 3.45mm (0.14 inches) to 3.8mm (0.15 inches). Apple has been using the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX904 sensor for its base models since the iPhone 15, so a thicker camera module could mean new sensors or upgraded cameras.

As for the iPhone Air 2, the CADs seen by Engadget corroborate previous rumors that Apple's ultra-thin phone will feature a second rear camera — not a surprise given that its single lens was one of the main complaints about it. Although the Air 2 will remain 5.6mm thick, the camera module will increase in thickness from 3.45mm (0.14 inches) to 3.8mm (0.15 inches), with the two lenses aligned horizontally. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the leaker Digital Chat Station and analyst Jeff Pu have all said Apple is adding an ultra-wide lens to the second-generation Air, and the CAD images back those reports up.

Also, the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are expected to keep the same Dynamic Island as current models rather than the smaller cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro. Of course, these changes may end up being scrapped and never see the light of day, since Apple still has some time before they hit the stores next year.