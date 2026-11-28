5 Android Auto navigation apps you could be using instead of Google Maps
Google Maps works just fine, but if you want something different that works with Android Auto, there are plenty of options.
Google Maps may be the one navigation app that comes with most Android phones, but that doesn't mean it has to be your default navigation app whenever you get in your car. Even with Google Maps features that work better on Android Auto vs. CarPlay, you might prefer another navigation app. Whether you have good reason to dislike Google Maps because of the way it works or you simply want something else to try, Android Auto supports alternatives like Waze, HERE WeGo, TomTom, MapQuest and Magic Earth. These apps look a bit different and offer distinct advantages, from privacy-focused features to offline maps and cleaner interfaces.
Sometimes, Google Maps won't do for driving in certain cities. It might work brilliantly for driving in New York City, for instance, but poorly in another part of the world. User numbers can also make a difference: more drivers using a crowdsourced navigation app can help improve its routing, as with Waze. Or maybe you're looking for a different app because you don't trust Google with your driving info. Or you might simply prefer how another app looks and works more than Google Maps. At the end of the day, that's exactly what matters most.
Waze
Waze built its reputation on community-powered traffic data and that continues to be its biggest draw. There are tons of reports from drivers about accidents, speed traps, police presence, road closures and real-time traffic jams. If you were avoiding Google Maps because you don't want all your data in Google's hands, then you're out of luck because Waze is owned by the tech giant. Still, there's no denying that there are some benefits to this, because the app uses Gemini-powered Conversational Reporting. This way, you can speak naturally about what you saw rather than take your eyes off the road to report an issue.
Waze also provides a cool feature called personalized navigation, which suggests routes based on your past trips, and a less chatty mode that trims down voice prompts while keeping essential turn alerts intact. Spend five minutes exploring the hidden features every Waze user should know about, and you will see you can change a ton of things, from how your car shows up on the map to the voice guiding you. Or maybe you want Christina Aguilera to tell you when to turn left, or you want to hear dad jokes while you drive. It's all in there.
You should know, however, that Waze doesn't really support offline navigation. An already-loaded route may keep working if you briefly lose data, but you can't download offline maps. You might also find the screen to be cluttered with alerts popping up constantly, which can be annoying if your car's infotainment screen is on the smaller side.
Here WeGo
Here WeGo takes a different approach to leading you places, leaning on frequently updated maps and decent global coverage rather than Waze-style community reports. It works with Android Auto for turn-by-turn navigation and features tons of business listings. You can also search for various other items nearby, like ATMs and pharmacies. Finding a gas station or a restaurant while you're driving somewhere will work well enough that you won't have to switch apps.
Offline maps are available for many countries; you can go completely offline on your travels once you've downloaded the maps, which is helpful if you're going to cross a border and perhaps face higher data costs. It's also ideal to use for areas with patchy mobile coverage. While Google Maps' chatbot can find appointments and call to book them for you, Here WeGo has a simpler appeal. This isn't going to be the best app to use if you want to discover new places, but it will take you to your destination just fine — with fewer distractions.
TomTom
TomTom has been making GPS devices for decades, so naturally, its mobile app is a top contender as a Google Maps alternative for Android Auto. It's the same no-frills, distraction-free design, so you can focus on driving. If you find Google Maps too busy on your car's screen, TomTom's simpler interface might be enough reason to switch. You can also change your route if you need to and mark various issues like speed traps and closed roads. One of its better features is that when you choose a place you need to visit, the app lets you search for nearby parking. That's particularly handy when you're driving to a location you're unfamiliar with, so you don't have to go around the block a dozen times just to find available spots.
TomTom (formerly AmiGO) itself is free, but drivers who want more, like offline navigation, can pay for TomTom GO Expert. That one's built for truck drivers and other professionals, with features like routes tailored to a vehicle's height and weight, but you can definitely use it too if you really want.
MapQuest
MapQuest is another name that's been around since well before smartphones were a thing, and it's managed to stay relevant by adapting to modern driving habits. You can easily plan your route with the app, but it does come with the caveat that it's not a tool available worldwide. As long as you're driving in the United States or Canada, you're good to go. MapQuest gained Android Auto support in 2026, so you can finally take the app to the big(ger) screen in your car.
The MapQuest mobile app provides a more traditional navigation experience, with alternate routes and settings to avoid highways and toll roads, and even recently gained support for real-time reporting. You can plan a route with multiple stops too, which is handy if you're running errands or have a few places to visit on a road trip. You can also choose a starting point other than your current location, so you don't have to wait until you're ready to leave to work out a route. So if you've been using MapQuest for years and prefer how it handles route planning, the addition of Android Auto support means you can stick with it instead of switching to Google Maps the next time you get in your car.
Magic Earth
Compared to some of the other Android Auto map and navigation apps, Magic Earth takes privacy a bit more seriously. It uses OpenStreetMap data, runs ad-free and promises not to sell user information to third parties. If you're uneasy about all the data Google Maps collects, especially how it can save your visits and routes when Timeline is enabled, then Magic Earth's approach can be even more appealing.
Magic Earth comes with support for offline maps so you can navigate without depending on an internet connection. It also offers both 2D and 3D navigation views, giving you some extra flexibility in how the map looks.
The app used to be free to use, but these days it offers a freemium model. Basic navigation is free, but offline maps and real-time traffic info require a yearly subscription. Unfortunately, if you want to use this app with Android Auto, you'll need to pay $21.19 a year for the subscription. Thankfully, you can try the full version of the app for free for 14 days before deciding whether or not it's the right choice for you as a Google Maps alternative on Android Auto.