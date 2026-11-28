Waze built its reputation on community-powered traffic data and that continues to be its biggest draw. There are tons of reports from drivers about accidents, speed traps, police presence, road closures and real-time traffic jams. If you were avoiding Google Maps because you don't want all your data in Google's hands, then you're out of luck because Waze is owned by the tech giant. Still, there's no denying that there are some benefits to this, because the app uses Gemini-powered Conversational Reporting. This way, you can speak naturally about what you saw rather than take your eyes off the road to report an issue.

Waze also provides a cool feature called personalized navigation, which suggests routes based on your past trips, and a less chatty mode that trims down voice prompts while keeping essential turn alerts intact. Spend five minutes exploring the hidden features every Waze user should know about, and you will see you can change a ton of things, from how your car shows up on the map to the voice guiding you. Or maybe you want Christina Aguilera to tell you when to turn left, or you want to hear dad jokes while you drive. It's all in there.

You should know, however, that Waze doesn't really support offline navigation. An already-loaded route may keep working if you briefly lose data, but you can't download offline maps. You might also find the screen to be cluttered with alerts popping up constantly, which can be annoying if your car's infotainment screen is on the smaller side.