When Intel first launched Arc in 2022, it was rightfully criticized for the poor drivers, system instabilities and performance penalties if the user didn't have a BIOS that supported Resizable BAR, among others. While the Resizable BAR penalties are still there, Intel has worked diligently to fix most of the other issues.

Improved gaming performance

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When it comes to 4K gaming at 120 fps, that's never really been what the Arc cards are targeting. Even today, despite Intel's improvements to gaming performance, the Arc cards are primarily designed for budget builds that target 1080p to 1440p. If you're something of a budget-conscious gamer, it's worth noting that Arc cards have come a long way when it comes to competing with AMD and NVIDIA for gaming performance.

In testing through games like Death Stranding and its sequel, On the Beach, Star Wars Outlaws, Dead Island 2, Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light and the deceptively demanding Planet Zoo 2, the B570 performed like an absolute champion. Even when paired up with a slightly older Intel Core i3-12100f and 16GB of RAM, the majority of the time spent saw each game hover roughly near 100 fps at 1080p and medium-high settings. Even in the more demanding open-world sections of games like Dead Island 2 and Death Stranding, the B570 is just one of Intel's many Arc cards that can give you spectacular performance for a great price.

A fantastic value for the money in 2026

Intel has done a remarkable job with the value proposition of these cards, making the Arc cards affordable in a time of increasingly expensive PC components, but also competitive from a gaming and value perspective. A key part of that is thanks to its excellent use of XeSS, a technology that lowers the resolution of a game in order to rebuild those pixels at a higher frame rate. It can actually outperform DLSS and FSR solutions as well.

The decision to go with an Arc card could actually greatly improve your setup if you are a budget gamer who just wants to run games at 1080p with superb frame rates. It's simply not going to compete with the likes of the AMD 9070 or the RTX 5090, but in all honesty, that's not what it's even attempting to do. For someone looking to game at 1080p with rock-solid performance, the Arc cards are an exquisite choice when saving money on computer parts isn't as easy as it used to be.