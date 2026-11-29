For starters, reboot your router; this quick potential fix should clear up any minor problems. Fully turn off your console (don't just put it into rest mode), then unplug the router (followed by unplugging the modem, if you have separate units). Plug the modem back in after about a minute, give it a few moments to initialize, then plug your router back in. Give it all a couple of minutes to get running before heading back to your PlayStation to see if you're able to reconnect as normal.

If that doesn't work, run your console's built-in connection test; navigate to Settings > Network > Connection Status > Test Internet Connection. This shows if your PS5 can get an IP address from your router, connect to the internet and sign into PSN. If your console can't get online but the rest of your network works fine, go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection. Highlight your network, hit Options on your controller, and choose Forget, then add it again. If your NAT type is Type 3 (Strict), you'll need to forward ports on your router for consistent in-game performance.

It's also worth checking for a pending system software update, as some online features won't work until you install any pending ones. The Welcome Hub will typically let you know if this is necessary, but you can check anytime at Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Similarly, at times, you might not be able to sign into PSN until you accept updated terms of service. A prompt should appear after you restart your console, if you aren't seeing it when you try to go online.

If your console currently connects using Wi-Fi, using an Ethernet cable can rule out wireless internet issues. There are ways to get wired internet without running cables if distance is a concern. Finally, if you're successfully logged into PlayStation Network but are having an issue accessing a specific game's online modes, check the developer's server status page, like those for Rockstar Games, NBA 2K, Epic Games or Activision.