How to check and fix your PlayStation Network connectivity issues
Figure out who’s to blame when PSN isn't working, and what to do if it’s because of your home network.
Could there have been a worse time for PlayStation Network to go down than the day before Grand Theft Auto 6 finally dropped? Aside from the actual launch day, probably not. Adding to the long list of mid-November outages, plenty of gamers faced service issues on November 18. While the highly anticipated launch went well, problems can still happen, like the July 2026 PSN outage. Or ask anyone who owned a PS3 circa 2011, and they'll likely look back at you with a thousand-yard stare.
If your PlayStation 5 suddenly won't let you sign in, or your console won't get online at all, you're probably wondering who's at fault among Sony, your internet provider and your home network. Fortunately, it's easy to figure out whether this is a PlayStation problem or an issue on your end, and what to do if it's on you.
How to check PSN's service status
Confirming whether PlayStation Network is down is easy. Simply visit the PlayStation Service Status page, which shows any issues across the company's multiple services, as pictured above.
You don't need to sign in to view it, so it works even when your console can't get online. A string of green checks means that the service is running normally on PlayStation's end, while a warning icon means the company knows there are outages. It's also worth checking Downdetector, which tracks outages across thousands of online services from user reports.
If there's no sign of a widespread outage, like people complaining across social media or any official word on these pages, you can take a few steps to see whether something's wrong on your end.
What you can do to troubleshoot PlayStation connectivity problems
For starters, reboot your router; this quick potential fix should clear up any minor problems. Fully turn off your console (don't just put it into rest mode), then unplug the router (followed by unplugging the modem, if you have separate units). Plug the modem back in after about a minute, give it a few moments to initialize, then plug your router back in. Give it all a couple of minutes to get running before heading back to your PlayStation to see if you're able to reconnect as normal.
If that doesn't work, run your console's built-in connection test; navigate to Settings > Network > Connection Status > Test Internet Connection. This shows if your PS5 can get an IP address from your router, connect to the internet and sign into PSN. If your console can't get online but the rest of your network works fine, go to Settings > Network > Set Up Internet Connection. Highlight your network, hit Options on your controller, and choose Forget, then add it again. If your NAT type is Type 3 (Strict), you'll need to forward ports on your router for consistent in-game performance.
It's also worth checking for a pending system software update, as some online features won't work until you install any pending ones. The Welcome Hub will typically let you know if this is necessary, but you can check anytime at Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings. Similarly, at times, you might not be able to sign into PSN until you accept updated terms of service. A prompt should appear after you restart your console, if you aren't seeing it when you try to go online.
If your console currently connects using Wi-Fi, using an Ethernet cable can rule out wireless internet issues. There are ways to get wired internet without running cables if distance is a concern. Finally, if you're successfully logged into PlayStation Network but are having an issue accessing a specific game's online modes, check the developer's server status page, like those for Rockstar Games, NBA 2K, Epic Games or Activision.