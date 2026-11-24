Tidal will soon become the first streaming service to take a decisive stance against AI-generated music. On Tuesday, the company announced it would begin removing wholly genAI tracks from its catalog come December 9. According to platform lead Robert Anderson, Tidal's decision will result in the deletion of approximately 29 million tracks, and set the service on the path to reject 80,000 to 85,000 songs daily. "We believe this will resonate with both artists and listeners alike, as 96 percent of all AI-generated songs receive zero plays at all," Anderson wrote on X. "We are the first DSP to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit."

The move comes after Tidal announced earlier this year it would demonetize all fully AI-generated track, and label every such song as either AI-generated or AI-assisted. On Tuesday, however, Anderson said even that policy hasn't been enough to combat the deluge of AI tracks that has been flooding Tidal in recent months. Over the last 90 days, 43 percent of all tracks uploaded to the service were flagged as AI-generated, according to the company.

A few months ago, @Tidal tagged and demonetized all wholly AI-generated tracks to protect the authenticity of real artists. But that's enough, as 43% of tracks distributed to us in the last 90 days have been detected as AI-generated. Something more drastic needs to be done... — rsa (@rsa) November 24, 2026

That Tidal should be the first streaming service to ban AI content is somewhat surprising. Block, the company that has owned Tidal since 2021, is led by AI enthusiast Jack Dorsey. At the start of the year, Block made headlines when it laid off 4,000 of its 10,000 employees, with Dorsey attributing the decision entirely to AI. "The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company," he wrote at the time. "A significantly smaller team, using the tools we're building, can do more and do it better."

The only other streaming platform besides Tidal to outright ban music "generated wholly or in substantial part by AI" is Bandcamp. Spotify, for instance, has tried to dance around the issue; in October, the company said it would continue to remove "slop and spam" from people's recommendations, but it did this shortly after announcing it would also allow people to remix and cover songs using AI. Soundcloud got into bed with AI music creation companies Elevenlabs and Moises; its current policies try to balance the removal of spam with allowing AI tools to proliferate. Deezer added a toggle to hide (but not delete) AI-made music, while Apple Music merely labels songs made with AI.