23andMe is going public as it pushes further into healthcare

Home DNA tests haven’t been as helpful to 23andMe’s bottom line as the company might like, but it could soon have the resources for more ambitious efforts. The genetics firm is becoming a publicly-traded company through a merger with Virgin’s VG Acquisition. The deal values 23andMe at about $3.5 billion and should give the company the finances it wants to boost its personal healthcare and therapeutics plans. It should have over $900 million in cash, for instance.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and will have private $25 million investments from both 23andMe chief Anne Wojcicki and Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson.