Indie RPG 'Indivisible' won't get any more updates after studio closure

After weeks of turmoil at the studio that created it, we now have a better idea of what will happen to indie RPG Indivisible. 505 Games, the game’s publisher, announced on Friday Indivisible won’t get any additional updates after a final Nintendo Switch patch is released later this month. “At this stage, apart from content that is already in submission, there will unfortunately be no more production on the game,” 505 Games said on Twitter.

That update will bring the Switch version of the game inline with its PlayStation 4 and PC counterparts. 505 Games will start rolling out that patch out on October 13th. Unfortunately, that means the guest characters from games like Shovel Knight, Hyperlight Drifter and Super Time Force Lab Zero Games, Indivisible’s developer, had said it would add post-release won’t make their way into the game. “The intellectual property holder for at least one of the guest characters has backed out and we expect will follow,” 505 Games said.