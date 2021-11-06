7-Eleven and Nuro begin autonomous vehicle deliveries in California

A pilot program in Mountain View is the first commercial AV delivery service in the state.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|12.01.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
December 1st, 2021
In this article: 7now, self-driving, california, news, gear, delivery, nuro, transportation, autonomous, mountain view, tomorrow, 7-eleven
Nuro's self-driving Prius and R2 robot in front of a 7-Eleven store.
Nuro

7-Eleven has teamed up with Nuro for autonomous vehicle deliveries in Mountain View, California. Residents can place orders through the 7Now app and an AV might bring the items to their location.

Autonomous deliveries won't cost customers anything extra. They're available from 8AM until 9PM PT every day, and the companies say orders should arrive in around 30 minutes. When the AV arrives, customers collect their items from the rear. There are some limitations. You won't be able to order age-restricted items — such as alcohol, tobacco or lottery tickets — for autonomous delivery.

Nuro will initially use self-driving Priuses with a human operator monitoring the tech from the driver seat. Eventually, Nuro's R2 robot, which has been making deliveries in other states, will bring 7-Eleven orders to customers' doorsteps in Mountain View, where the company is based.

This is the first commercial AV delivery service in California, according to Nuro. The state's DMV granted Nuro California's first Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Permit last December.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget