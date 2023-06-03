8BitDo’s modernized Neo Geo CD controller offers 35-hour battery life and wireless connectivity

8BitDo is reviving and modernizing the classic NSK Neo Geo controller. The new controller, based on the Neo Geo CD controller released in 1994, supports Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless and is compatible with Windows and Android as well as the significantly less common Neo Geo Mini series. The controller lasts 35 hours wirelessly and will take one hour to charge. You can optionally plug the controller into your device to eliminate any sort of latency or interference.

The officially-licensed NSK controller also features L/R shoulder buttons, button layout swapping and a turbo function to help with compatibility across a wide range of games and platforms. According to 8BitDo, it was able to create a "flawless remake" of the unique joystick found on the original, including the clicky feel and sound of the joystick.

In the past, 8BitDo products have been solid, and the Neo Geo CD should hopefully be no different. With its wide platform support, it’s a great companion for those who are constantly gaming on the go, though Apple fans will be left out for starters. 8BitDo announced earlier this year that all of its controllers now support iPhones, iPads and Macs. The company says that support for Apple devices is coming, but didn’t provide a specific timeline for when that may happen.

8BitDo is known for making customizable and often less expensive controllers compared to the equivalent first-party controllers as well as modern riffs on other classic controllers like those for the NES, Super NES and Sega Genesis. In early 2022, the company released its Ultimate Wired Controller, which included Xbox-specific face buttons, haptic feedback and a built-in headphone jack.

The 8BitDo Neo Geo CD will be available in four limited edition color options in addition to the standard black. The controller will be available for pre-order on Amazon starting today at $34.99 and will be available on August 15th.