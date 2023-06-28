A Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may be on the way later this year The mid-range option will include a telephoto lens, according to a reliable leaker.

A Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may be on the way after the company declined to offer a mid-range entry point for its previous-gen flagship smartphone lineup. Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), who has a solid track record, has provided a first look at renders of the Galaxy S23 FE.

The leaked images suggest Samsung's device will have a triple-camera array. Unusually for a mid-range smartphone, the sensors may include a telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 FE is said to have a screen size of around 6.4 inches, with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and an under-display fingerprint reader.

Here comes your very first look at the much anticipated #Samsung #GalaxyS23FE! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/QTOJYYKBm8 pic.twitter.com/SgrDoFai7N — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2023

Details about the internals are less clear at this point, as The Verge notes. Rumors have pointed to the Galaxy S23 FE running on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset from 2022 in some markets and the Exynos 2200 elsewhere. It could have 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S23 FE should arrive by the end of 2023, according to Hemmerstoffer. We may not have to wait too much longer to find out about it either, as Samsung will run its second Unpacked event of the year in July .