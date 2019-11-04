Albeton software and packs are 25 percent off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you want to make music on your computer, you’ll need a digital audio workstation or DAW. One of our favorites is Ableton Live and it’s currently on sale for Black Friday. Until Monday, November 29th, you can get 25 percent off all of the company’s music-making software. That includes all three tiers of Ableton Live 11. The “Intro” tier currently costs $74, down from its usual price of $99, while the “Standard” and “Suite” versions are priced at $337 and $562 at the moment. Abelton has also reduced the cost of Standard and Suite upgrades by 25 percent. You can also get that same discount on packs .

We’ve seen Ableton offer a 30 percent discount on its software a couple of times in the past, but it doesn’t do so frequently. Students and teachers can get Ableton Live 11 for 40 percent off. If you don’t fall in that category, this may be the best deal you can get on the DAW for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to audio production tools, Ableton Live is one of our favorites, particularly after the recent version 11 update . The interface can be intimidating at first, but once you learn to find your way around, you’ll discover that it will encourage you to experiment. If you want to try the software before you commit any money, Ableton offers a 90-day trial . That’s enough time to get a good sense of what it’s all about.

