Acer's first Chromebooks with Snapdragon 7c offer low-cost LTE

Acer is still finding ways to produce stand-out Chromebooks. The PC maker has unveiled its first Chrome OS laptops with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c, the Chromebook Spin 513 and its Enterprise Spin 513 counterpart, and both promise to keep you going when you’re nowhere near a wall outlet or WiFi. The 13.3-inch convertibles offer up to 14 hours of claimed battery life as well as optional LTE data. Those might not be as useful during a pandemic when you’re likely staying at home, but they could help if you’d rather work in the backyard than your home office.

The designs are relatively portable for two-in-ones with a chassis that weighs just 2.64lbs and measures 0.61in thick. You can also expect up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and expansion is decent between two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports and one USB-A 3.2 connection.