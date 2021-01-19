Latest in Gear

Acer's latest convertible Chromebooks are built for classroom mayhem

There's also a new convertible Windows TravelMate laptop for education.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Acer has unveiled a bunch of new computers meant for the classroom, including a refresh of two of its convertible and durable Chromebooks. The new versions of its Spin 512 and Spin 511 Chromebooks are powered by the latest generation Intel N4500 and N5100 processors, with batteries that can run for up to 10 hours. They both have 360-degree hinges, so they can be used as a standard laptop or as a tablet. The models also come with a 8-megapixel world-facing camera to be able to capture lessons or experiments and an HDR webcam with a physical shutter. The main difference are their displays: the Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ IPS screen with 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical space, whereas the Spin 511 has an 11.6-inch 16:9 HD IPS screen.

They will be available in configurations that can support up 64GB eMMC storage and have up to 8GB of RAM. For connectivity, they have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, as well as two USB-C ports. Since the Chromebooks were meant to be passed around by (possibly rambunctious) kids in the classroom, Acer said they were made to be durable. They’re impact resistant, have a shock-absorbent bumper and were designed to adhere to military standards. Also, they’re coated in a BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion microbial agent and have keys that are easy to remove and replace.

Both the Spin 512 and Spin 511 Chromebooks will support Google Play at launch. Spin 512 will be available in North America in April and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in March, with prices starting at US$430 and EUR 399, respectively. Spin 511 will be available at the same time with prices starting at US$399 and EUR 369.

In addition to the new Spin convertibles, Acer has also introduced the 2021 versions of two of its 11-inch Chromebook laptops. The new Acer Chromebook 511 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, has LTE connectivity and can last up to 20 hours between charges. Meanwhile, the new Acer Chromebook 311 is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 processor, can last up two 20 hours, has an HDR webcam and can be upgraded with an optional touchscreen display.

Both models support Google Play apps and were also made to be durable, with anchored keys that are easy to remove and replace. They’ll both be available for purchase in North America in April and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by March. Chromebook 511’s prices start at US$400 in NA and EUR 399 in EMEA, while Chromebook 311 will set buyers back at least US$300 in NA and EUR 269 in EMEA.

Finally, Acer has introduced a new Windows TravelMate Spin B3 laptop for education. It’s also a convertible like the other entries in the Spin lineup, with WiFi 6 connectivity and a 5-megapixel webcam on its touchscreen display. The new TravelMate Spin is powered by the latest Intel Pentium Silver (the chipmaker’s line of low-power microprocessors) models and can last up to 12 hours between charges. It was designed with military-grade durability, and buyers can opt to get it with LTE connectivity and/or with a Wacom pen. The device will be out in North America in April with prices starting at US$330, in the EMEA regions sometime in the second quarter for at least EUR 409 and in China by February for at least RMB 2,499.

In this article: Acer, Chromebooks, Travelmate, Bett Show, convertible, education, news, gear
