Acer's latest convertible Chromebooks are built for classroom mayhem

Both the Spin 512 and Spin 511 Chromebooks will support Google Play at launch. Spin 512 will be available in North America in April and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in March, with prices starting at US$430 and EUR 399, respectively. Spin 511 will be available at the same time with prices starting at US$399 and EUR 369.

Acer

In addition to the new Spin convertibles, Acer has also introduced the 2021 versions of two of its 11-inch Chromebook laptops. The new Acer Chromebook 511 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, has LTE connectivity and can last up to 20 hours between charges. Meanwhile, the new Acer Chromebook 311 is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 processor, can last up two 20 hours, has an HDR webcam and can be upgraded with an optional touchscreen display.

Both models support Google Play apps and were also made to be durable, with anchored keys that are easy to remove and replace. They’ll both be available for purchase in North America in April and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by March. Chromebook 511’s prices start at US$400 in NA and EUR 399 in EMEA, while Chromebook 311 will set buyers back at least US$300 in NA and EUR 269 in EMEA.

Finally, Acer has introduced a new Windows TravelMate Spin B3 laptop for education. It’s also a convertible like the other entries in the Spin lineup, with WiFi 6 connectivity and a 5-megapixel webcam on its touchscreen display. The new TravelMate Spin is powered by the latest Intel Pentium Silver (the chipmaker’s line of low-power microprocessors) models and can last up to 12 hours between charges. It was designed with military-grade durability, and buyers can opt to get it with LTE connectivity and/or with a Wacom pen. The device will be out in North America in April with prices starting at US$330, in the EMEA regions sometime in the second quarter for at least EUR 409 and in China by February for at least RMB 2,499.