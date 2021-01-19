Acer's latest convertible Chromebooks are built for classroom mayhem

Acer has unveiled a bunch of new computers meant for the classroom, including a refresh of two of its convertible and durable Chromebooks. The new versions of its Spin 512 and Spin 511 Chromebooks are powered by the latest generation Intel N4500 and N5100 processors, with batteries that can run for up to 10 hours. They both have 360-degree hinges, so they can be used as a standard laptop or as a tablet. The models also come with a 8-megapixel world-facing camera to be able to capture lessons or experiments and an HDR webcam with a physical shutter. The main difference are their displays: the Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ IPS screen with 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical space, whereas the Spin 511 has an 11.6-inch 16:9 HD IPS screen.
They will be available in configurations that can support up 64GB eMMC storage and have up to 8GB of RAM. For connectivity, they have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, as well as two USB-C ports. Since the Chromebooks were meant to be passed around by (possibly rambunctious) kids in the classroom, Acer said they were made to be durable. They’re impact resistant, have a shock-absorbent bumper and were designed to adhere to military standards. Also, they’re coated in a BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion microbial agent and have keys that are easy to remove and replace.