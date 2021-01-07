Latest in Gear

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514 vs. the competition

Chrome OS machines continue to get a lot nicer.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago
Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs. Acer Chromebook Spin 514
Engadget

While Chromebooks have been fully embraced by schools for their low cost and ease of use, it’s been an uphill battle to get other laptop users to take them seriously. However, the past few years have seen a lot of higher-end Chromebooks with better specs and more premium designs, and 2021 will continue that trend thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514. Both announced today, they offer sleek profiles with more powerful innards — but how do they fare against models already on the market? We’ve lined up the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Spin 514 against ASUS’s Flip C436 and Google’s Pixelbook Go, so you can see if a Chrome OS machine is the right choice for you this year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 CP514-1H

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

Google Pixelbook Go

Price

starts at $550

$480

starts at $800

starts at $649

Dimensions

304.8 x 203.2 x 13.97 mm (12 x 8 x 0.55 inches)

322.6 x 225.5 x 17.35 mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68 inches)

319 x 205 x 13.7 mm (12.56 x 8.07 x 0.54 inches)

311 x 206.3 x 13.4 mm (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches)

Weight

1.23 kg (2.71 pounds)

1.55 kg (3.42 pounds)

1.14 kg (2.51 pounds)

1.06 kg (2.3 pounds) / 1.09 kg (2.4 pounds)

Display

13.3-inch QLED touchscreen

14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen

14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen

13.3-inch LCD touchscreen /
13.3-inch molecular display

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 /
3,840 x 2,160

Processor

Intel Celeron 5205U /
Intel Core i3-10110U

AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series

Intel Core i5-10210U
Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Core i7-10510U

Intel Core m3
Intel Core i5
Intel Core i7

Memory

4 / 8 GB

4 / 16 GB

8 / 16 GB

8 / 16 GB

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Intel HD Graphics 515
Intel UHD Graphics

Storage

64 / 128 GB

128 eMMC / 256 GB SSD

128 / 256 / 512 GB

64 / 128 / 256 GB

Ports

USB-C (x2), microSD

USB-C (x2), USB 3.2 (x2), microSD

USB-C (x2), microSD

USB-C (x2)

Wireless

802.11ax

802.11ac

802.11ax

802.11ac

Battery

45.5 Wh

Wh info not available, battery life up to 10 hours

42 Wh

47 / 56 Wh

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

