Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514 vs. the competition

While Chromebooks have been fully embraced by schools for their low cost and ease of use, it’s been an uphill battle to get other laptop users to take them seriously. However, the past few years have seen a lot of higher-end Chromebooks with better specs and more premium designs, and 2021 will continue that trend thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514. Both announced today, they offer sleek profiles with more powerful innards — but how do they fare against models already on the market? We’ve lined up the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Spin 514 against ASUS’s Flip C436 and Google’s Pixelbook Go, so you can see if a Chrome OS machine is the right choice for you this year.
|
|
Price
|
starts at $550
|
$480
|
starts at $800
|
starts at $649
|
Dimensions
|
304.8 x 203.2 x 13.97 mm (12 x 8 x 0.55 inches)
|
322.6 x 225.5 x 17.35 mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68 inches)
|
319 x 205 x 13.7 mm (12.56 x 8.07 x 0.54 inches)
|
311 x 206.3 x 13.4 mm (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches)
|
Weight
|
1.23 kg (2.71 pounds)
|
1.55 kg (3.42 pounds)
|
1.14 kg (2.51 pounds)
|
1.06 kg (2.3 pounds) / 1.09 kg (2.4 pounds)
|
Display
|
13.3-inch QLED touchscreen
|
14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen
|
14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen
|
13.3-inch LCD touchscreen /
|
Resolution
|
1,920 x 1,080
|
1,920 x 1,080
|
1,920 x 1,080
|
1,920 x 1,080 /
|
Processor
|
Intel Celeron 5205U /
|
AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series
|
Intel Core i5-10210U
|
Intel Core m3
|
Memory
|
4 / 8 GB
|
4 / 16 GB
|
8 / 16 GB
|
8 / 16 GB
|
Graphics
|
Intel UHD Graphics
|
AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics
|
Intel UHD Graphics
|
Intel HD Graphics 515
|
Storage
|
64 / 128 GB
|
128 eMMC / 256 GB SSD
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
Ports
|
USB-C (x2), microSD
|
USB-C (x2), USB 3.2 (x2), microSD
|
USB-C (x2), microSD
|
USB-C (x2)
|
Wireless
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ac
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ac
|
Battery
|
45.5 Wh
|
Wh info not available, battery life up to 10 hours
|
42 Wh
|
47 / 56 Wh