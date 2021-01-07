Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514 vs. the competition

While Chromebooks have been fully embraced by schools for their low cost and ease of use, it’s been an uphill battle to get other laptop users to take them seriously. However, the past few years have seen a lot of higher-end Chromebooks with better specs and more premium designs, and 2021 will continue that trend thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514. Both announced today, they offer sleek profiles with more powerful innards — but how do they fare against models already on the market? We’ve lined up the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Spin 514 against ASUS’s Flip C436 and Google’s Pixelbook Go, so you can see if a Chrome OS machine is the right choice for you this year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 CP514-1H ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Google Pixelbook Go Price starts at $550 $480 starts at $800 starts at $649 Dimensions 304.8 x 203.2 x 13.97 mm (12 x 8 x 0.55 inches) 322.6 x 225.5 x 17.35 mm (12.7 x 8.88 x 0.68 inches) 319 x 205 x 13.7 mm (12.56 x 8.07 x 0.54 inches) 311 x 206.3 x 13.4 mm (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches) Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 pounds) 1.55 kg (3.42 pounds) 1.14 kg (2.51 pounds) 1.06 kg (2.3 pounds) / 1.09 kg (2.4 pounds) Display 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen /

13.3-inch molecular display Resolution 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 /

3,840 x 2,160 Processor Intel Celeron 5205U /

Intel Core i3-10110U AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Core i7-10510U Intel Core m3

Intel Core i5

Intel Core i7 Memory 4 / 8 GB 4 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel HD Graphics 515

Intel UHD Graphics Storage 64 / 128 GB 128 eMMC / 256 GB SSD 128 / 256 / 512 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB Ports USB-C (x2), microSD USB-C (x2), USB 3.2 (x2), microSD USB-C (x2), microSD USB-C (x2) Wireless 802.11ax 802.11ac 802.11ax 802.11ac Battery 45.5 Wh Wh info not available, battery life up to 10 hours 42 Wh 47 / 56 Wh