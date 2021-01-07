Acer’s newest Nitro monitor supports HDMI 2.1 for 4K, 120 fps console gaming

One of the best features of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is that they come with HDMI 2.1, which allows them to output games at 4K and 120 frames per second to a compatible TV or monitor. While the port is relatively easy to find on high-end TV sets like the 55-inch LG CX, your options are few and far between when it comes to gaming monitors, which is what makes Acer’s new Nitro XV282K KV so intriguing.
It’s a $900 28-inch display with a 3,840 by 2,160 resolution IPS panel that features a 144 Hz refresh rate, 90 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and it comes with that all elusive HDMI 2.1 port. That means both the Xbox Series X and PS5 can make the most of the monitor’s capabilities, including support for variable refresh rates. It also features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which would make it far better suited for gaming in a dark room than your typical IPS display, in addition to AMD FreeSync Premium support and a claimed 1 ms response time.