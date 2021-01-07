Acer’s newest Nitro monitor supports HDMI 2.1 for 4K, 120 fps console gaming

Acer

Acer didn’t forget about those who exclusively game on PCs. The company also announced two new models in its Predator lineup. For those with a beefy GPU like the RTX 3080 and $1,200 to burn, there’s the Predator XB323QK NV. It’s a 31.5-inch display with a 3,840 by 2,160 panel that has a 144 Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. Like the Nitro model above, it also features 90 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage.

Acer

Rounding out Acer’s updated monitor lineup is the 27-inch XB273U NX. For those with $1,100 to spend on a gaming monitor, this one looks to check a lot of boxes. With its 2,560 by 1,440-pixel IPS panel, up to 275 Hz refresh rate and claimed 0.5 ms gray-to-gray response time, it hits the current sweet spot between image quality and responsiveness. It also comes with one of NVIDA’s new Reflex Latency Analyzer module, which can measure the total input lag of your system. Both the XB323QK NV and XB273U NX come with Acer’s Vision Care 4.0 suite, which includes the company’s LightSense feature. Like Apple’s True Tone technology, the feature can adjust the brightness and color temperature of the displays to match the ambient lighting of the room they’re in.

Acer will release all three monitors in the US in May. While their price tags will put them out of reach of most people, the Nitro XV282K KV could be considered a good value for those who game on both a PC and new current-generation console.