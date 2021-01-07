Latest in Gear

Image credit: Acer

Acer’s newest Nitro monitor supports HDMI 2.1 for 4K, 120 fps console gaming

The company also announced two other high-end gaming monitors.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
35m ago
Acer Nitro
Acer

One of the best features of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is that they come with HDMI 2.1, which allows them to output games at 4K and 120 frames per second to a compatible TV or monitor. While the port is relatively easy to find on high-end TV sets like the 55-inch LG CX, your options are few and far between when it comes to gaming monitors, which is what makes Acer’s new Nitro XV282K KV so intriguing. 

It’s a $900 28-inch display with a 3,840 by 2,160 resolution IPS panel that features a 144 Hz refresh rate, 90 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and it comes with that all elusive HDMI 2.1 port. That means both the Xbox Series X and PS5 can make the most of the monitor’s capabilities, including support for variable refresh rates. It also features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which would make it far better suited for gaming in a dark room than your typical IPS display, in addition to AMD FreeSync Premium support and a claimed 1 ms response time. 

Acer Predator XB323QK NV
Acer

Acer didn’t forget about those who exclusively game on PCs. The company also announced two new models in its Predator lineup. For those with a beefy GPU like the RTX 3080 and $1,200 to burn, there’s the Predator XB323QK NV. It’s a 31.5-inch display with a 3,840 by 2,160 panel that has a 144 Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. Like the Nitro model above, it also features 90 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage.       

Acer Predator XB273U NX
Acer

Rounding out Acer’s updated monitor lineup is the 27-inch XB273U NX. For those with $1,100 to spend on a gaming monitor, this one looks to check a lot of boxes. With its 2,560 by 1,440-pixel IPS panel, up to 275 Hz refresh rate and claimed 0.5 ms gray-to-gray response time, it hits the current sweet spot between image quality and responsiveness. It also comes with one of NVIDA’s new Reflex Latency Analyzer module, which can measure the total input lag of your system. Both the XB323QK NV and XB273U NX come with Acer’s Vision Care 4.0 suite, which includes the company’s LightSense feature. Like Apple’s True Tone technology, the feature can adjust the brightness and color temperature of the displays to match the ambient lighting of the room they’re in. 

Acer will release all three monitors in the US in May. While their price tags will put them out of reach of most people, the Nitro XV282K KV could be considered a good value for those who game on both a PC and new current-generation console.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

