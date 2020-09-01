NVIDIA's Reflex technology promises to reduce input lag on your PC

If you've ever tweaked the settings of a PC game like Overwatch, you've probably stumbled on resources detailing how features like v-sync and triple buffering can add input lag to your favorite games. In the simplest possible terms, input lag is a measure of the time it takes to process and display an action on your monitor after entering it by clicking on your mouse. While you can get a sense of your system latency by using in-game tools, accurately measuring input lag requires expensive equipment like high-speed cameras. It can also be tricky to identify its primary source since your peripherals, internal hardware and monitor can all contribute to the issue. That's something NVIDIA wants to solve.
After the dust settled on its Ampere announcement, the company detailed Reflex, a new collection of GPU, G-Sync display and software technologies NVIDIA says will allow its users to measure and reduce system latency in esports titles like Valorant and Apex Legends.