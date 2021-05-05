Acer's Triton 500 SE packs gaming power in a more refined body

Acer’s Special Edition range of gaming laptops are designed to cram the power of a monster machine into a more refined body. Six months after announcing the Triton 300 SE, the company is busting out the Triton 500 SE, promising that same blend of respectable looks and gonzo power. The Triton 500 SE can be specced with an 11th-generation Core i9, RTX 3080 graphics and 64GB of RAM. Despite that, Acer says that you can still squeeze up to 12 hours of battery life from the thing, and it’s hardly a chunky space-hog, either. Naturally, the machine is aimed at the power crowd, with up to 4TB storage suitable for games or, more likely, video and graphics files.

Up front, you’ve got a 16-inch display, with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, which has a number of custom order options. Would-be purchasers can pick a 1,250-nit 165Hz WQXGA mini-LED panel with full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ideal for professionals. Or, they can go for a more gamer-friendly 240Hz WQXGA IPS screen with a 3ms response time and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Acer's Predator Helios 500 Acer

At the same time, Acer is adding 11th-generation Intel Core H45-series chips to more of its machines. The Predator Helios 500, for instance, now gets the option for an overclockable 11th-generation Core i9 paired with a GeForce RTX 3080 and 64GB of RAM. That 17.3-inch display, too, can either be a 120Hz 4K mini-LED model or a FHD 360Hz screen with a 3ms response time.

On the desktop front, the Orion 3000 gets the option for an 11th-generation Core i7 paired with NVDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070. The Nitro 50, meanwhile can either be specced with an 11th-generation Core i7 or AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series alongside NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and up to 64GB of RAM.

In terms of when, where, and how much, the Triton 500 SE will arrive in the US in June, with the base model (likely packing the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 graphics and that QHD 165Hz display) setting you back $1,750. The Helios 500, meanwhile, arrives in August, with the price starting at $2,500, but likely to move further northward depending on what specs you pick.