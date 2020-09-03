Acer's Spin 7 convertible will support sub-6 and mmwave 5G

After a busy week of news, Acer isn’t quite done. The company has announced its Spin 7 convertible laptop, which is one of the first to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. It supports both types of 5G, mmWave and sub-6, though it’s not the first notebook to do so.

On top of that, the Spin 7 has a 360-degree hinge, so you can use it in tablet mode if you prefer. Its touchscreen has a layer of Gorilla Glass for protection, and Acer claims the battery can run for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Acer hasn't revealed pricing or availability just yet, but if you’re looking for a convertible laptop that can harness 5G, this could be just the ticket.