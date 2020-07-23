Latest in Gear

Image credit: Corning

Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

Victus will debut on Samsung devices.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Corning

Today, Corning revealed Gorilla Glass Victus, its toughest glass yet for mobile electronics. According to Corning, Victus is twice as scratch resistant as its predecessor Gorilla Glass 6, and it can withstand drops from two meters onto hard, rough surfaces. For comparison, most competitive glasses typically fail when they’re dropped from 0.8 meters, Corning says.

Gorilla Glass is used in more than eight billion devices by more than 45 brands, and Corning says durability is one of the biggest concerns for consumers. What makes Gorilla Glass Victus unique, the company says, is that it improves both drop and scratch performance.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” said John Bayne, a senior vice president and general manager at Corning. “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”

Despite the millions that Apple has invested into Corning, Samsung will be the first manufacturer to use Gorilla Glass Victus. Time will tell if Victus makes any significant difference. Corning seems to come out with new versions all the time, and yet so many of us are still dropping and shattering our phones.

