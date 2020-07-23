Corning says its latest Gorilla Glass can survive a two-meter drop

Today, Corning revealed Gorilla Glass Victus, its toughest glass yet for mobile electronics. According to Corning, Victus is twice as scratch resistant as its predecessor Gorilla Glass 6, and it can withstand drops from two meters onto hard, rough surfaces. For comparison, most competitive glasses typically fail when they’re dropped from 0.8 meters, Corning says.

Gorilla Glass is used in more than eight billion devices by more than 45 brands, and Corning says durability is one of the biggest concerns for consumers. What makes Gorilla Glass Victus unique, the company says, is that it improves both drop and scratch performance.