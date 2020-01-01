Latest in Gear

Image credit: Acer

Acer updates its Swift 3 and 5 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs

The two new Swift 3 models will be available this month.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Acer's latest Swift 5 laptop
Acer

Acer is sprucing up its Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. They can tap into the chips’ integrated graphics power and Acer says all three machines use Intel Evo specs. That, according to the company, enables the laptops to deliver responsive performance and features such as instant wake and Iris Xe graphics.

The Swift 5 (model SF514-55) was designed with ultraportable performance in mind. Acer claims it has a battery that’ll last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. The Swift 5, which weighs 2.29 lbs, should get you four hours of use after 30 minutes of fast charging. Its 14-inch touchscreen display has Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass too. It’ll go on sale in November and it’ll start at $1,000.

One of Acer's latest Swift 3 laptops (model SF313-53)
Acer

A pair of new Swift 3 laptops should hit the market at around the same time. They’ll both support WiFi 6 and have Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, along with a backlit keyboard, SSD storage and support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory.

The SF313-53 has a 13.5-inch display that boasts 2K resolution, a 3:2 ratio and a 400-nit brightness rating. It’s designed for portability as well — it’s just 0.63 inches thick and weighs 2.62 lbs. That model has a battery life of up to 18 hours and it starts at $800.

The SF314-59 is the same thickness and weighs just slightly more at 2.65 lbs. It has a 14-inch Full HD, 16:9 display, and the base model $700. Both laptops should be available in November.

In this article: laptop, intel, cpu, processor, integrated graphics, swift 3, swift3, swift 5, acer, ifa2020, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

Astronomers spot a super-rare class of black hole for the first time

View
'The Mandalorian' season two hits Disney+ on October 30th

'The Mandalorian' season two hits Disney+ on October 30th

View
Intel unveils Tiger Lake CPUs, rebrands Project Athena as 'Intel Evo'

Intel unveils Tiger Lake CPUs, rebrands Project Athena as 'Intel Evo'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr