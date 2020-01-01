Acer updates its Swift 3 and 5 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Acer is sprucing up its Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs. They can tap into the chips’ integrated graphics power and Acer says all three machines use Intel Evo specs. That, according to the company, enables the laptops to deliver responsive performance and features such as instant wake and Iris Xe graphics.

The Swift 5 (model SF514-55) was designed with ultraportable performance in mind. Acer claims it has a battery that’ll last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. The Swift 5, which weighs 2.29 lbs, should get you four hours of use after 30 minutes of fast charging. Its 14-inch touchscreen display has Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass too. It’ll go on sale in November and it’ll start at $1,000.