Blizzard is gobbling up Vicarious Visions

Game publisher Activision is folding one of its oldest support studios into Blizzard. On Friday, the company told GamesIndustry.biz all 200 team members of Vicarious Visions are now employees of Blizzard. And moving forward, they’ll be “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives.” That means Vicarious Visions, which worked on last year’s excellent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster, won’t be making its own games anymore. Instead, it will assist Blizzard with projects like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

“After collaborating with Vicarious Visions for some time and developing a great relationship, Blizzard realized there was an opportunity for [the studio] to provide long-term support,” a spokesperson for Acitivison told the publication.