Adobe brings clipping masks and better brush management to Fresco

Adobe has updated its Fresco drawing app with a bunch more features. There's a clipping masks tool that will allow you to capture certain parts of your drawing and move them to another layer or layer group. That way, you can continue to work on your piece without worrying about messing up the work you've already done.

There's a new brush management tool as well. You'll be able to pick which Pixel brushes to display or hide and make a custom set of brushes with the ones you use the most often. Fresco now has a preview tool for Photoshop, Pixel and Eraser brushes, which shows you the size and shape of the brush when you touch the screen. You can activate that though the Brushes menu, which is under the Input options in App Settings.