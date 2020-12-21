Adobe releases Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs

Following beta versions of Photoshop and Lightroom for M1 Macs, you can now try out an in-development release of Premiere Pro that optimizes the software for Apple’s new chip architecture. As with the Photoshop M1 beta, you won’t find every feature that’s available in Premiere Pro’s public release just yet, but it does include all of the app’s core editing and workflow functionality.
“This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components,” Adobe says. “And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now.”