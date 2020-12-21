Latest in Gear

Adobe releases Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs

All of the app's core features are available in this first release.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
3h ago
Following beta versions of Photoshop and Lightroom for M1 Macs, you can now try out an in-development release of Premiere Pro that optimizes the software for Apple’s new chip architecture. As with the Photoshop M1 beta, you won’t find every feature that’s available in Premiere Pro’s public release just yet, but it does include all of the app’s core editing and workflow functionality. 

“This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components,” Adobe says. “And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now.”

Adobe adds it prioritized bringing over support for frequently used codecs like H.264, HEVC and ProRes. All in all, “the average editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version,” according to the company. If you need a feature that hasn’t been ported over yet, you can continue using the Intel version of Premiere Pro through Rosetta 2 emulation.  

Of course, it wouldn’t be a beta release without bugs, both big and small. If you own an M1 MacBook Pro, you’ll want to avoid tapping the tool selector on the Touch Bar as it may crash Premiere Pro. Oh, and if your exports seem way too big, don’t worry: that’s a known issue as well. You can install Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs through Adobe Creative Cloud. You’ll find the software under the Beta apps category, which is located on the left-hand side of the interface.

