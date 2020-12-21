Adobe releases Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs

Adobe adds it prioritized bringing over support for frequently used codecs like H.264, HEVC and ProRes. All in all, “the average editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version,” according to the company. If you need a feature that hasn’t been ported over yet, you can continue using the Intel version of Premiere Pro through Rosetta 2 emulation.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a beta release without bugs, both big and small. If you own an M1 MacBook Pro, you’ll want to avoid tapping the tool selector on the Touch Bar as it may crash Premiere Pro. Oh, and if your exports seem way too big, don’t worry: that’s a known issue as well. You can install Premiere Pro beta for M1 Macs through Adobe Creative Cloud. You’ll find the software under the Beta apps category, which is located on the left-hand side of the interface.