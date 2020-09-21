Adobe previews AI-powered ‘Sky Replacement’ tool for Photoshop

An impressive sky can make all the difference in a photo, especially a golden hour sunset. If anyone knows this, it’s Adobe. Today, Adobe showed off a new Sensei-powered AI Sky Replacement tool that will arrive in Photoshop soon. The tool makes it easy to replace drab skies with more dramatic backgrounds.

In the Sky Replacement window, you’ll see a menu of pre-loaded options to choose from, or you can add your own files. You’ll be able to expand the thumbnail previews and see file names and dimensions.