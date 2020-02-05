After Math: Keeping occupied in a time of quarantine

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter has seen a 24 percent jump in its daily users since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, 166 million users in total. Because apparently we aren’t all collectively miserable enough as it is without it.

British Museum

Following the Smithsonian’s image release in February, the British Museum posted pictures of 4.5 million pieces in its collection online this week, nearly 300,000 of which have never been shown to the public. It’s a feel-good gesture in these uncertain times, so long as you ignore just where and how the British got all this stuff.

Engadget

While they may not have sufficient supplies of PPE, workers for the UK’s National Health Service have access to more games than they could play in a lifetime thanks to the Games for Carers program. Because our priorities have to lie somewhere.

Engadget

With commutes a thing of the past, the number of people accessing Spotify from their homes instead of their cars has jumped 50 percent. And boy howdy do people like listening to podcasts on there. There are now more than a million podcasts available if you’re looking for something to listen to while you clean your apartment for the fourth time this week.