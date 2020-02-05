After Math: Keeping occupied in a time of quarantine

Six weeks on the inside can change a person. It empties out their soul and makes them question their perception of the world. They say seven weeks will drive you completely over the edge, giving in to the temptations of artisanal home haircuts and sourdough starter. So it should come as no surprise that housebound people around the world are flocking to online diversions to help them ride out the pandemic with their head hairs intact.
Xbox Game Pass clears 10 million subscribers
With people now having a whole lot more “couch time” at their disposal, video game subscriptions are surging. Xbox announced this week that its all-you-can-play Game Pass platform now boasts 10 million subscribers worldwide. The $10 a month service has seen subscribers double their screen time since March along with a 130 percent jump in multiplayer sessions.