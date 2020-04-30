Twitter sees record user growth, thanks to COVID-19

In Q1, operating loss was $7 million for an operating margin of -1% of total revenue, vs. operating income of $94 million and operating margin of 12% in Q1'19. We incurred a net loss of $8 million, with net margin of -1% and diluted EPS of ($0.01). $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) April 30, 2020

Twitter has said that, in response to the loss, that it will shift “resources and priorities to increase focus on [its] revenue products.” That includes putting engineers that were on other projects to work on Twitter’s mobile ad platform and other money-making efforts. The report claims that this won't come at the expense at Twitter’s “Trust and Safety” initiative to make the place less toxic, but it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in the real world.

It’s a good start for Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, who recently had to commit to tight growth targets to keep his job. That included boosting its mDAU figure -- the amount of logged-in users it can sell ads against -- to closer to 200 million by the end of 2020. But the fact that Twitter says the mDAU tally has already begun to stabilize may mean that all of the easy growth has been used up. And that, with many major sporting and cultural events postponed to 2020, Twitter may still need to make some magic to get more people engaged.