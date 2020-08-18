AirBolt promises one-year battery life on its $80 GPS tracker

When it comes to tracking devices, most people think of Tile’s Bluetooth tags. But Bluetooth has some limitations, and most Tile trackers only work within 150 feet of your phone. Competitors like Vodafone have tried to remedy this by adding GPS, WiFi and cellular capabilities to their trackers. Now, AirBolt is offering another option. Its new AirBolt GPS is an $80 global GPS tracker with a one-year battery life.

The rechargeable tracker is small enough to fit on your keychain -- or suitcase, pet, bicycle, child, you name it -- and comes with GPS, LTE-M and NB-IoT. Unlike Bluetooth, it will track your device no matter how far away it is. It’s waterproof and can ping you if your device gets wet. It works with Android and iOS, and you can set up a geofence to let you know if your tag is further away than you’d like.