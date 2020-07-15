Vodafone's Curve is a GPS tracker to help find lost items

Vodafone now has its own tracker known as Curve, meant to help you keep track of personal items like keys, phones and even pets, the company announced today. The cellular carrier seems to be emulating Tile with its offering of a Bluetooth tracking device, but takes the product a couple steps further by also giving it GPS, WiFi and cellular capabilities.
The average person loses four items per month, mostly keys, according to a statement from Vodafone. Curve is meant to help you keep track of regularly misplaced items by showing the item’s location and sending alerts to your phone based on the items’ movement.