Vodafone's Curve is a GPS tracker to help find lost items

While it’s not a tiny sticker like Tile offers, Curve is a small, circular device about 16.4 mm tall and 42.1 mm that comes with a keyring. Once Curve is attached to the item you want to keep track of, open the Vodafone Smart App to see the item’s location on a map. You can use the app to map “zones,” and set alerts for when the Curve device enters or leaves a zone.

Unlike Tile’s devices, Curve contains a Vodafone Smart SIM that provides connection and roaming -- which comes at no extra cost if you subscribe to a SIM connectivity plan. Vodafone says Curve’s four different tracking technologies help keep better track of items. For pet owners who want a less expensive alternative to trackers like the Whistle Go Explore and don’t mind a shorter battery life, Curve could be an option.

You can get Curve for £20, plus £2 monthly for a minimum of 24 months or £3 monthly for a minimum of 12 months. Curve is just the first in a forthcoming line of smart tech products, Vodafone said. If you're an iPhone user, though, Apple is also expected to have its own line of tracker tags soon.