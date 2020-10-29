Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case hit a new low price of $108

This Walmart sale is the lowest price we've seen for AirPods with a wireless charging case.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
43m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AirPods
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Apple may have new versions of its iconic earbuds in the works, but if you’d like to get a pair now complete with their wireless charging case, Walmart’s online offer features the lowest price we’ve seen. They’re on sale for $108, and according to the website, will restock at 7:15 PM ET. Even on sale, this bundle had only previously dropped to $140, so this may be your time to buy.

Buy Apple AirPods at Walmart - $108

While you wait for the restock, check out our review of the AirPods after they were refreshed last year. The addition of wireless charging was a major upgrade over their predecessors, along with improved wireless performance. Of course, if you’d prefer Apple’s pricier Pro set, they’re also available on sale via Amazon’s Woot. There a pair of new AirPods Pro are available for $195, 22 percent off the listed price. Double check the return policy before you buy, although they are covered by Apple’s 1-year warranty.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice

In this article: commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, AirPods, engadgetdeals, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

View
Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

Microsoft Excel spreadsheets now take custom live data

View
Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

Some Google One plans now come with a complimentary VPN

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr