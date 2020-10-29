Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case hit a new low price of $108

While you wait for the restock, check out our review of the AirPods after they were refreshed last year. The addition of wireless charging was a major upgrade over their predecessors, along with improved wireless performance. Of course, if you’d prefer Apple’s pricier Pro set, they’re also available on sale via Amazon’s Woot. There a pair of new AirPods Pro are available for $195, 22 percent off the listed price. Double check the return policy before you buy, although they are covered by Apple’s 1-year warranty.

