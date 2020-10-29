Apple may have new versions of its iconic earbuds in the works, but if you’d like to get a pair now complete with their wireless charging case, Walmart’s online offer features the lowest price we’ve seen. They’re on sale for $108, and according to the website, will restock at 7:15 PM ET. Even on sale, this bundle had only previously dropped to $140, so this may be your time to buy.
Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case hit a new low price of $108
This Walmart sale is the lowest price we've seen for AirPods with a wireless charging case.
Sponsored Links
While you wait for the restock, check out our review of the AirPods after they were refreshed last year. The addition of wireless charging was a major upgrade over their predecessors, along with improved wireless performance. Of course, if you’d prefer Apple’s pricier Pro set, they’re also available on sale via Amazon’s Woot. There a pair of new AirPods Pro are available for $195, 22 percent off the listed price. Double check the return policy before you buy, although they are covered by Apple’s 1-year warranty.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice