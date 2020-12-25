Funimation will replace 'Akira' 4K Blu-ray discs to add HDR

I’ve been anticipating the release of Akira on Ultra HD Blu-ray since it was announced in 2019, and this week the discs finally shipped but there’s one small problem. While the release of this remastered anime classic in Japan includes HDR as intended, the discs shipped to customers in the UK and US do not have the expanded color and contrast of HDR 10 to go with the 4K resolution.

However, whether you received your disc on day one or found it under the tree, you can get a replacement copy with HDR. Funimation has said it will issue discs with the film formatted as we expected to see it in February 2021. If you have your receipt or confirmation email, you can get a free replacement by sending an email, and if you don’t then you’ll need to send your disc in first.