What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

This week is a light one due to the holiday, but for sports fans there’s plenty of college football, plus the beginning of the NBA season. HBO Max and Warner Bros. kick off a year of movie premieres that will be available at home with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 at noon on Christmas Day. Otherwise, movie fans can look in stockings and under the tree for the new Akira Ultra HD Blu-ray, while Netflix prepares its Death to 2020 mockumentary for release on Sunday.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).