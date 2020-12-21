Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Clay Enos™ & © DC Comics

What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

Also new this week: 'Death to 2020' and the NBA season is starting.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
'Wonder Woman 1984'
This week is a light one due to the holiday, but for sports fans there’s plenty of college football, plus the beginning of the NBA season. HBO Max and Warner Bros. kick off a year of movie premieres that will be available at home with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 at noon on Christmas Day. Otherwise, movie fans can look in stockings and under the tree for the new Akira Ultra HD Blu-ray, while Netflix prepares its Death to 2020 mockumentary for release on Sunday.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Akira (4K)

  • The Craft Legacy

  • The War with Grandpa

  • Fairy Tail: Final Season

  • Super Meat Boy Forever (Switch, PC)

  • Zero Gunner 2 (PC)

  • Override 2: Super Mech League (Xbox One, PS4)

Tuesday

  • London Hughes: To Catch a Dick, Netflix, 3 AM

  • A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Lovestruck in the City (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 8 PM

  • The Price is Right, CBS, 8 PM

  • Next (series finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Under the Grapefruit Tree, HBO, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime,

  • The Midnight Sky, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Your Name Engraved Herein, Netflix, 3 AM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM

  • The Art of Political Murder, HBO, 9 PM

  • Sistas (fall finale), BET, 9 PM

  • The Misery Index (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Texas 6, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Summer Camp Island (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • AK vs AK, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Friday

  • The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • We Can Be Heroes, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bridgerton (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian S2, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max, 12 PM

  • My Sweet Holiday, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Christmas Caroler Challenge (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Mavericks/Lakers, ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Clippers/Nuggets, ESPN, 10:30 PM

Saturday

  • DNA, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Letterkenny (S9), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fast & Furious (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Baby Chimp Rescue, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Baby Stealer, 8 PM

  • Dolphins/Raiders, NFL Network, 8:15 PM

  • Guaranteed Rate Bowl, ESPN, 10 PM

Sunday

  • Death to 2020, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Masked Dancer (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM

  • Power Book II, Starz, 8 PM

  • Titans/Packers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Pennyworth (winter finale), Epix, 9 PM

All times listed are ET.

