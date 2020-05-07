Alamo Drafthouse offsets closures with an on-demand movie service

Alamo Drafthouse isn’t rebelling against streaming video while its theaters are closed during the pandemic — in fact, it’s welcoming the concept. The chain has launched a ScreenPlus-backed Alamo On Demand service that lets you rent or buy movies in keeping with the company’s quirky yet reverential approach to cinema. Drafthouse Films’ entire catalog is present, of course, alongside campier fare like Australian “Ozsploitation classics.” However, you’ll also find more than a few major titles, including the Oscar winner Parasite as well as Lionsgate like Knives Out (soon to come), John Wick 3 and Dirty Dancing.

The company is keeping up its habit of elaborate premieres, too. The Biosphere 2 documentary Spaceship Earth will debut on May 8th alongside a Q&A with some of the original Mars colony simulation dwellers. A Kate Nash documentary premiering on May 22nd will also include a Q&A with the punk rock and GLOW star Kate Nash.