Alarm.com's touchless video doorbell is built for the COVID era

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have turned to delivery services to get food and other essential items. If you own a video doorbell, that means it’s probably got a lot of use and become a hotbed for germs and the virus. So it was only a matter of time before a company developed a solution to that problem.
Alarm.com announced a new doorbell today. The company claims it’s the first commercially available video doorbell you can activate without touching the device itself. If you’re visiting someone with a Touchless Video Doorbell, all you have to do to ring the chime is move into a virtual ground zone defined by the homeowner. In most instances, that means standing on the doormat.