Nix previously served as CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that used a personality quiz to harvest information from millions of Facebook users, which sparked government investigations in the US and UK. He was ousted as CEO shortly after the UK’s Channel 4 published the results of an undercover investigation that showed Nix describing how his firm would entrap politicians and sway elections.

The Insolvency Service said that its investigations confirmed the companies run by Nix, including Cambridge Analytica, had offered “unethical services.”

“The unethical services offered by the companies included bribery or honey trap stings, voter disengagement campaigns, obtaining information to discredit political opponents and spreading information anonymously in political campaigns,” the statement says.